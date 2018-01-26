New model for evaluating rangeland systems launches

Rangelands are the dominant land type across the planet and millions of people rely on the natural goods and services and food security they provide. A recently released model, G-Range, allows scientists and policymakers to

understand how changes in climate will potentially impact rangelands by running global simulations in a single process rather than repeating hundreds or thousands of processes.

The modeling tool offers the potential for forecasting future conditions to address resilience in the face of climate change and highlighting regions of concern. G-Range provides support to policymakers, as they weigh costs and benefits of rangeland management policies and practices to ensure food security and livelihoods of people in developing countries throughout the world.

Colorado State University researcher Randy Boone, lead author of the study introducing G-Range, said the new tool fills an important niche in our systems for evaluating rangelands globally. “It allows researchers to consider the systems across the globe in single simulations,” he said.